Officer-involved shooting occurs after man seen waving gun on DOCO garage in Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A man was seen waving a gun on top of a DOCO parking garage in downtown Sacramento Tuesday morning. 

Just after 5 a.m., police tweeted that the 300 Block of L Street was blocked due to a man nearby on top of the garage who was brandishing a gun. Then, at 5:46 a.m., police stated that an officer-involved shooting had occurred in connection to the earlier incident. An officer was not injured in the shooting.

A tent and a black barrier, often used following fatalities, have been set up on top of the structure. It's unknown if the suspect has died.

Police urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

No further details have been released. 

First published on September 12, 2023 / 6:33 AM

