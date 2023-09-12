Officer-Involved shooting in Stockton closes streets as police investigate

STOCKTON - Several streets were closed well into the morning as Stockton police investigated a shooting involving one of their officers overnight.

Stockton police say they responded to the 1700 block of W. Fremont Street and found a suspect with a gun. Shots were fired but no officers were injured. We do not know if the suspect was hit or injured.

N. Pershing Avenue, W. Fremont, and North Orange streets were closed as police investigated.