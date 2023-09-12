Watch CBS News
Local News

Officer-Involved shooting in Stockton closes streets as police investigate

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

Officer-involved shooting closes streets in Stockton overnight
Officer-involved shooting closes streets in Stockton overnight 00:31

STOCKTON - Several streets were closed well into the morning as Stockton police investigated a shooting involving one of their officers overnight.

Stockton police say they responded to the 1700 block of W. Fremont Street and found a suspect with a gun. Shots were fired but no officers were injured. We do not know if the suspect was hit or injured.

N. Pershing Avenue, W. Fremont, and North Orange streets were closed as police investigated.

First published on September 12, 2023 / 7:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.