Oakland police announce "Summer Safety Plan" with increased presence of officers, CHP, deputies

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland announced Friday said residents and visitors should see an increased law enforcement presence, as a "Summer Safety Plan" goes into effect.

"This initiative aims to implement crime prevention techniques to address violent crime. Our goal is to keep our community safe through proactive policing, community engagement, and effective incident response," the department said in a statement.

Police said that the increased presence will be throughout the city and that other law enforcement agencies, including the Alameda County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol, will assist.

CHP officers will be working with the department's traffic enforcement unit in "high-risk" areas known for injury crashes and crime, while deputies will work with Oakland Police on DUI enforcement, the department said.

Police said they would also leverage their Ceasefire Division, which they credited with reducing homicides and non-fatal shootings.

"Officers assigned to our Special Resource Section (SRS) will work with Ceasefire to help provide this added safety coverage seven days a week," police said.

Additional changes include the Foot Patrol Unit having increased visibility in business districts, while the department's Vice Unit conducting undercover operations and long-term investigations to address human trafficking.

Police said residents and visitors should see more officers around starting Saturday.

