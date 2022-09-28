Shooting injures at least 5 outside high school in Oakland

Report: Multiple people wounded in shooting at Oakland school Report: Multiple people wounded in shooting at Oakland school 28:46

OAKLAND -- A shooting at a high school campus in Oakland has injured at least five people Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at around 12:45 p.m. at facilities shared by Rudsdale Newcomer and Bay Area Technology School (BayTech) at 8210 Fontaine St. in the city's Oak Knoll/Golf Links neighborhood. The Sojourner Truth Independent Study online learning program is also based at the site.

Oakland police confirmed a shooting outside the campus. Three patients were taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland and two others to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley.

Multiple shooters were possibly involved, but Oakland police do not believe the shooter or shooters were still at the school following the shooting.

Students were evacuated from school after a brief lockdown. Police directed parents to meet their children at the church on Mountain and Fontaine.

Agents from the San Francisco branch of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were responding to the shooting, the agency said.

The Rudsdale Newcomer serves the Oakland Unified School District and its website says students there are recently-arrived immigrants who have fled their home countries because of violence and instability.

The BayTech charter school serves 6th through 12th grade.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.