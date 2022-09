Advertise With Us

Juliette Goodrich interviews OUSD spokesperson John Sasaki about Wednesday shooting that injured six people (9-28-2022)

OUSD spokesperson John Sasaki talks about shooting near Oakland school campus Juliette Goodrich interviews OUSD spokesperson John Sasaki about Wednesday shooting that injured six people (9-28-2022)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On