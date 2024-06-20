Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's home raided by FBI agents

News crews stake out home of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao following FBI raid News crews stake out home of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao following FBI raid 00:22

FBI agents raided the home of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao Thursday morning, sources told CBS News Bay Area.

Agents served warrants at Thao's home on Maiden Lane in the city's Lincoln Highlands neighborhood at around 5:30 a.m.

In an emailed statement to CBS News Bay Area, the FBI said, "The FBI is conducting court authorized law enforcement activity on Maiden Lane. We are unable to provide additional information at this time."

It was unclear what the agents were seeking or what was seized. As of 9:45 a.m., agents were still inside the property while news crews staked out positions across the street.

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to Mayor Thao's office about a response to the raid.

The action comes two days after the Alameda County Registrar of Voters announced there were enough signatures on a petition to recall Thao from office to move the process forward.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.