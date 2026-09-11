Oakdale-area crash kills woman after car crosses centerline on Highway 108, CHP says

A woman died and another driver was injured in a fiery head-on crash on Highway 108 near Oakdale Thursday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. east of Lancaster Road.

According to CHP, a woman driving a Honda sedan westbound crossed the double yellow lines and into the path of an eastbound Ford pickup.

The vehicles crashed head-on, and the Honda immediately caught fire. CHP said the woman was unable to get out of the car and died at the scene; her identity has not been released.

Officers said the pickup driver, a Jamestown resident, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lane, CHP said.

Investigators are still determining whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Highway 108 was temporarily closed between Lancaster and Kennedy roads while crews worked at the scene.