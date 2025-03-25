Driver returns to scene of deadly North Sacramento crash as officers investigate

Man dies in pedestrian crash on Northgate Boulevard in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday morning along a major North Sacramento road.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene near the intersection of Northgate Boulevard and the Arden Garden Connector just after midnight.

There, officers found that a man had apparently been hit by a vehicle. He was rushed to the hospital by medics, but police say he later died.

The vehicle that struck the man had left when officers first arrived, but police say it returned to the scene as the investigation continued into the night.

The vehicle's driver, 34-year-old Abdishakur Mohamud, was arrested and was determined to have been driving under the influence at the time of the collision. Mohamud was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces charges of felony hit-and-run resulting in death and driving under the influence.

Police are still investigating the incident and are canvassing the area for more evidence and any possible witnesses.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man who was struck and killed.