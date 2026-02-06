California wildlife officials capture 5 gray wolves, give them satellite tracking collars

Wildlife managers are now tracking five more gray wolves in Northern California with satellite tracking collars.

The operation to fit the animals with the collars happened in mid-January, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, in Lassen, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.

At least one of the animals captured, the one in Modoc County, had already been collared before.

One of the new wolves being fitted with a tracking collar. California Department of Fish and Wildlife

Officials say they had attempted to capture and collar a sixth wolf, but it died during the operation. Exactly how the wolf died is being investigated.

California wildlife managers have been closely tracking wolves as the animals have made a comeback in the state. While most of the recorded wolf activity has been in California's northernmost counties, a wolf was also recently tracked near Truckee in Nevada County.

To try and help with increasing clashes between wolves and livestock, wildlife managers debuted a California wolf tracking map.

With the new collars, wildlife officials say 13 wolves are being actively tracked in California.