Wolf activity recorded in Truckee area, California tracking data shows

Public officials in Truckee are warning residents and visitors that wolf activity has been recorded in the area.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife's wolf tracking map recently updated to show some activity both above and below the Interstate 80 corridor through the Truckee area.

Truckee authorities released a statement over the weekend prompted by the map, encouraging residents to be alert.

In particular, authorities say pet and livestock owners in the area should be paying closer attention to their animals – especially around the early morning and evening hours.

Truckee police noted that there have been no confirmed wolf encounters within city limits.

Wolf activity has been increasing in California as the wild animals make a comeback in the state. Most of the recorded wolf activity has been in the counties further north, closer to the Oregon border.

With the increasing activity has also come increasing clashes between wolves and livestock. Ranchers have voiced their frustration over mounting kills attributed to wolves, with livestock owners having little recourse due to the wolf being a protected animal.

California Fish and Wildlife debuted a wolf-tracking map in 2025 to help ranchers monitor activity.

Exact numbers in California vary, but wildlife officials have said the state's population has surged to between 50 to 70 wolves in a decade.