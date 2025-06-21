Part of Northern California under red flag warning

A red flag warning is now in effect for part of Northern California, the National Weather Service said.

Winds between 10 to 20 mph, and gusts of up to 30 to 40 mph are contributing to the fire weather conditions, along with low relative humidity, the NWS said.

The warning stretches from Redding to Modesto, and the NWS said the areas under the highest threat are the Sacramento Valley along and west of the Interstate 5 corridor, the adjacent coastal range and the northern San Joaquin Valley.

A Red Flag Warning goes into effect today at 11am for areas below 3000 ft and continues through 9am Sunday. Expect gusty north winds and low relative humidities. Practice fire weather safety! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/PMb1ffcLq1 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 21, 2025

According to the NWS, fires could grow rapidly due to the weather conditions. The red flag warning will be in effect until 9 a.m. Sunday.

Due to fire risk, PG&E has issued power shutoff warnings for Saturday in several counties, including San Joaquin, Shasta, Stanislaus, Tehama and Sutter counties.

PG&E has a power shutoff warning in effect for Sunday as well.