Watch CBS News
Weather

Part of Northern California under red flag warning

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

A red flag warning is now in effect for part of Northern California, the National Weather Service said.

Winds between 10 to 20 mph, and gusts of up to 30 to 40 mph are contributing to the fire weather conditions, along with low relative humidity, the NWS said.

The warning stretches from Redding to Modesto, and the NWS said the areas under the highest threat are the Sacramento Valley along and west of the Interstate 5 corridor, the adjacent coastal range and the northern San Joaquin Valley.

According to the NWS, fires could grow rapidly due to the weather conditions. The red flag warning will be in effect until 9 a.m. Sunday.

Due to fire risk, PG&E has issued power shutoff warnings for Saturday in several counties, including San Joaquin, Shasta, Stanislaus, Tehama and Sutter counties.

PG&E has a power shutoff warning in effect for Sunday as well. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.