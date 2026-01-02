Cold atmospheric river to bring rain, mountain snow to Northern California this weekend

A flood watch and winter storm warning are in effect this weekend as the first major storm of 2026 is expected to bring rain and snow across Northern California.

The storm will begin Friday evening, with winds picking up to more than 20 mph. By Saturday morning, winds could get up to 30 mph from Sacramento to South Lake Tahoe.

The colder, wetter atmospheric river will bring mountain snow throughout the weekend. There will be some pauses throughout the storm, but rain and snow are expected until Tuesday.

Rainfall estimates

Friday will bring a few lighter showers by the early evening. The larger part of the storm will then makes it way into the area by Friday night and into Saturday, with the potential for thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday, areas like Vacaville, Sacramento and Marysville could get up to 2 inches of rain, CBS Sacramento's First Alert team is forecasting. Grass Valley could get up to 4 inches of rain, while Placerville could get about 3 inches.

Places in the San Joaquin Valley, like Stockton and Modesto, could receive up to an inch of rain.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for areas below 4,000 feet in the Sacramento Valley and foothills. This begins at 10 p.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Monday. Urban and small stream flooding could occur during periods of heavy rain.

Snow estimates

Areas above 5,500 feet in the Sierra could get anywhere between 2-4 feet of snow through Sunday. Snow levels may get down to about 4,500 feet, but it might not be as significant as the upper elevations.

The NWS issued a winter storm warning from 10 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Monday as moderate to heavy snow could bring whiteout conditions at times.

Chain controls are expected over the mountain passes. The latest road conditions are available from Caltrans.

Valley wind

A wind advisory was issued for the northern and central parts of the Sacramento Valley and adjacent foothills for gusty south winds late Friday through Sunday, the NWS said.

South winds are expected to be between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The strongest winds are expected in the Chico area and north.