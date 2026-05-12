Northern California gas prices top $6 as food truck owners feel the squeeze

For the first time this year, the average price of a gallon of gas in Northern California has climbed above $6, and food truck owners in Modesto say the rising fuel costs are taking a serious toll on their businesses.

At Modesto's downtown Grub Hub food truck park, vendors say the pain at the pump is hitting far beyond their personal commutes. For many, fuel powers nearly every part of their operation.

"It's killing us. It's crazy," said Marshall Solorio, owner of the seafood food truck "Crab In Your Pants."

Solorio says it costs him roughly $250 a week in diesel alone just to move his truck between events and storage.

According to AAA, California's average gas price has now surpassed $6 per gallon, while diesel prices have climbed even higher.

"It's jumped up about $1.26 in the past year," said AAA spokesperson Doug Johnson.

Johnson says diesel prices have seen an even steeper increase.

"It was $5 for a gallon of diesel this time last year. Right now it's $7.44, so that's $2.44 higher today than it was this time last year," Johnson said.

For food truck operators like Solorio, those increases are especially difficult because many rely on both diesel and gasoline every day.

Solorio uses a diesel pickup truck to tow his trailer and a gas-powered generator to keep his kitchen equipment running during service.

"The generator is about five gallons. Those five gallons last me about six hours running the generator because it runs the AC, the hood, the rice cooker," he said.

At the same time, food costs continue rising.

"Even though our prices went up with corn, potatoes, lemons, gas, diesel — everything in general — we still have the same prices than we had three years ago," Solorio said.

But that may not last much longer.

If fuel prices continue to surge, Solorio says he may have no choice but to raise menu prices.

"If diesel does go back down, then we can bring our prices back down," he said. "But at this moment, we're just hoping for the best."

Even food trucks that remain parked at Grub Hub still face significant transportation costs, as many owners tow their trucks to catering events and move them into storage overnight.