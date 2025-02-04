Chain controls for the Sierra, wet commute for Sacramento Valley as atmospheric river rolls in

Chain controls for the Sierra, wet commute for Sacramento Valley

Chain controls for the Sierra, wet commute for Sacramento Valley

Chain controls for the Sierra, wet commute for Sacramento Valley

NYACK – Drivers should slow down and give themselves extra time to get to their destination on Tuesday as significant wet weather rolls into Northern California.

Heavy rain is expected through Tuesday night as an atmospheric river moves over the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for parts of Butte, Nevada, Plumas, Sierra, Yuba, and Placer counties through mid-morning Tuesday.

Continuous rain and gusty winds are forecasted for today. Another storm arrives Thursday bringing colder air and lower snow levels. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/mNzbP5DnRL — Tracy Humphrey (@TracyHumphreyTV) February 4, 2025

A wind advisory is also in effect through Tuesday afternoon for the Sacramento Valley and northern San Joaquin Valley, with wind gusts of up to 45 mph expected.

Sierra chain controls

For the high country, a Winter Storm Warning went into effect Monday and will be in place through Wednesday.

People are being discouraged from mountain travel during this period, with chain controls already going into effect Tuesday night.

Chain Control on I-80 at Nyack! pic.twitter.com/56aE1ZYhxC — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) February 4, 2025

As of Monday morning, Interstate 80 is seeing chain controls from Nyack to Truckee.

Highway 50's chain controls are in effect from Twin Bridges to Meyers.