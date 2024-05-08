Northbound I-5 blocked in Yolo County after big rig catches fire

YOLO COUNTY – A big rig fire has authorities diverting traffic along Interstate 5 north of Woodland on Wednesday morning.

The incident started a little after 6:30 a.m. along the northbound side of the freeway, near the Interstate 505 junction.

Exactly what led up to the big rig catching fire is unclear, but the vehicle appears to have been fully engulfed. It's unclear if there were any injuries.

While the flames have been put out, the big rig appears to have been burned down to its frame.

Scene of the fire. CHP Woodland

Both directions of I-5 were closed for a time, but the southbound side was back open a little after 8 a.m.

Cleanup efforts are expected to take most of the morning, with California Highway Patrol estimating that the northbound direction will be blocked until around 10 a.m.

Northbound I-5 traffic is being diverted to County Road 13.