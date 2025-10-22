North Sacramento family saved by smoke alarms after early morning fire, firefighters say

Firefighters are crediting smoke alarms for saving a North Sacramento family from an early morning fire at their home.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene near Glenrose Avenue and Del Paso Boulevard early Wednesday morning.

The family of three had been awoken by a smoke alarm. After seeing smoke in the hallway, everyone got out.

Crews found the front of the home well-involved, firefighters say. The flames were soon put out, but the home did suffer significant damage.

No injuries were reported.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.