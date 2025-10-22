Watch CBS News
Local News

North Sacramento family saved by smoke alarms after early morning fire, firefighters say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Firefighters are crediting smoke alarms for saving a North Sacramento family from an early morning fire at their home.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene near Glenrose Avenue and Del Paso Boulevard early Wednesday morning.

The family of three had been awoken by a smoke alarm. After seeing smoke in the hallway, everyone got out.

Crews found the front of the home well-involved, firefighters say. The flames were soon put out, but the home did suffer significant damage.

No injuries were reported.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue