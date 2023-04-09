North Sacramento shooting leaves 1 man injured
SACRAMENTO - A man is recovering after being shot Friday night in north Sacramento.
Police tell CBS13 that they responded to reports of a shooting Friday on May Street near Roanoke Avenue, where they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital to be treated.
Police say they haven't arrested a suspect and that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
