North Sacramento shooting leaves 1 man injured

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A man is recovering after being shot Friday night in north Sacramento. 

Police tell CBS13 that they responded to reports of a shooting Friday on May Street near Roanoke Avenue, where they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 

He was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Police say they haven't arrested a suspect and that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. 

First published on April 8, 2023 / 7:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

