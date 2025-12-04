City councilor's proposal would fund community improvements in North Sacramento

North Sacramento has some of the highest poverty rates in the city, but now there's a new idea that could help generate millions of dollars for community improvements.

North Sacramento was once its own city until it was annexed by Sacramento in 1964. While newer parts of town like Natomas have modern streets and infrastructure, some parts of North Sacramento don't even have sidewalks or streetlights.

As North Sacramento community members light up their annual holiday tree, there is a new idea being unveiled to brighten up the neighborhood.

"This part of the city for too long has been overlooked," said Roger Dickinson, who represents the neighborhood on the city council.

North Sacramento was founded more than 100 years ago and has seen a number of setbacks in recent years, like violent crimes and many vacant and boarded-up buildings.

"People want to feel safe, there's people with beautiful front yards and they don't let their kids go outside," said Luis Barrera, a North Sacramento homeowner.

Some residents say it still lacks a lot of amenities that other Sacramento neighborhoods have, like curbs, gutters, sidewalks and street lights.

"There's definitely a sense of abandonment," Barrera said.

"They know they're not getting the same type of treatment here in North Sacramento that people in other parts of the city have been lucky enough to receive," Dickinson said.

Dickinson is now proposing a new idea to pay for community improvements.

"The money actually comes from property taxes, but it's not a tax increase," Dickinson said.

His plan would create what's called an enhanced infrastructure financing district (EIFD). It would require new property taxes to be spent on projects in this district and is the same type of financing that's being used to build the new downtown railyards soccer stadium.

"As our property tax grows, then that growth will be dedicated to reinvestment here in North Sacramento," Dickinson said.

So just how much extra money would be available?

"We could generate as much as $450 million over 50 years," Dickinson said.

There could be some concern about restricting tax revenue that could otherwise be spent on public safety and parks across the entire city. But many people who live and work in the neighborhood support the plan.

"I think it's a very good idea. We should always try to invest and help where it's needed," said Mina Perez, the North Sacramento Chamber of Commerce vice president.

Other parts of town are also considering creating new EIFDs, like along Stockton Boulevard and the old Sleep Train Arena site.

The proposal is scheduled to go before the city's budget committee for consideration next week.