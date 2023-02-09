Watch CBS News
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in North Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in North Sacramento on Thursday morning.

The incident happened in the area of El Camino Avenue and Cantalier Street.

Sacramento police confirmed that an officer-involved shooting occurred, but they didn't say if there were any injuries.

Several roadways are closed in the area.

Updates to follow. 

