Officer-involved shooting under investigation in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in North Sacramento on Thursday morning.
The incident happened in the area of El Camino Avenue and Cantalier Street.
Sacramento police confirmed that an officer-involved shooting occurred, but they didn't say if there were any injuries.
Several roadways are closed in the area.
Updates to follow.
