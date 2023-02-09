Officer-involved shooting under investigation in North Sacramento

Several North Sacramento streets closed due to officer-involved shooting investigation Several North Sacramento streets closed due to officer-involved shooting investigation 01:34

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in North Sacramento on Thursday morning.

The incident happened in the area of El Camino Avenue and Cantalier Street.

ALERT: An officer-involved shooting has occurred in the area of El Camino Ave and Cantalier St. Please avoid the area as the scene is still active and multiple roadways are closed. A media staging point will be forthcoming. We don't have any further information at this time — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) February 9, 2023

Sacramento police confirmed that an officer-involved shooting occurred, but they didn't say if there were any injuries.

Several roadways are closed in the area.

Updates to follow.