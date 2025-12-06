North Sacramento musician starts studio that offers more than a space for new artists

A love for music has turned into a mission to give back as a North Sacramento musician is starting a studio from scratch, one that not only launches new artists but also reinvests in the very community where he grew up.

"I was about 13 years old, growing up, it was hard to get my craft out there and be creative in what I wanted to do," said Nahajai Jones, who goes by NJ.

NJ is the creative mind behind Unspoken Studios.

"I want to offer them a place to record and be creative and tell their stories," NJ said. "Songwriting classes help them write music, mix and master live performances. I want to do a lot for my community."

He's got help bringing his ideas to life after meeting small business owner and dreammaker Chad Orcutt.

"We're at Community Shop Class in Oak Park, it's a neighborhood learning center," Orcutt said. "A podcast studio, small café, community bike shop, makers space, a stage, a workshop that anyone would need to make anything."

He says growing up in North Sacramento, a Grant High School alum, getting to create like this felt out of reach.

"I wanted to make music, but there wasn't a lot of resources around me," NJ said. "Studio time costs a lot of money, videos cost a lot of money, nobody would support you like that, nobody thinks it'll go anywhere."

NJ says they are still in the early stages, but have plans to create pathways for writers, instrumentals, producers and teaching on live performances, too.