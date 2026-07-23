Vehicle crashes into North Sacramento marijuana dispensary during burglary, police say

A vehicle crashed into a North Sacramento marijuana dispensary early Thursday morning in what police later determined was a burglary.

Officers responded to Kathleen Avenue near Judah Street shortly before 3 a.m. after receiving reports that a vehicle had struck the building, which is located in an industrial park area.

Sacramento police said the suspects left before officers arrived.

Scene of the crash and burglary.

Damage was visible around the dispensary's front entrance. Police have not said what, if anything, was stolen.

No description of the suspects or vehicle was immediately available.