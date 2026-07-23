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Vehicle crashes into North Sacramento marijuana dispensary during burglary, police say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A vehicle crashed into a North Sacramento marijuana dispensary early Thursday morning in what police later determined was a burglary.

Officers responded to Kathleen Avenue near Judah Street shortly before 3 a.m. after receiving reports that a vehicle had struck the building, which is located in an industrial park area.

Sacramento police said the suspects left before officers arrived.

dg-rover-5am-072326.jpg
Scene of the crash and burglary.

Damage was visible around the dispensary's front entrance. Police have not said what, if anything, was stolen.

No description of the suspects or vehicle was immediately available.

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