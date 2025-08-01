Fire rips through North Sacramento lumber yard on Auburn Boulevard

An early morning fire tore through a lumber yard in the North Sacramento area on Friday.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews say they responded to the scene along Auburn Boulevard, near College Oak Drive, around 2:30 a.m. after a passerby called into report it.

Firefighters immediately saw heavy flames coming from the roof of a building on the property.

With the flames being so intense, firefighters decided to go on the defensive. Hose lines and aerial ladder trucks were put into place at a safe distance and crews went to work.

Downed power lines complicated the firefight, Metro Fire says. SMUD crews responded to the scene and de-energized the lines.

Crews from Sacramento City Fire also responded to the scene to help with the firefight. About 30 firefighters were called out.

No injuries have been reported, Metro Fire says. Part of Auburn Boulevard has remained blocked in the immediate area due to the incident.

Exactly what started the fire will be investigated.