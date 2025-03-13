Opponents voice concerns over proposed development on farmland in north Natomas

Former Sacramento mayor who supported development is trying to stop further growth

NORTH NATOMAS – Opponents are speaking out about plans to pave over thousands of acres of farmland in Sacramento County. The development proposals are in the north Natomas area, just outside the Sacramento city limits.

"They're starting to do bigger than what we can maintain," Natomas resident Judy Breton said.

Back in the 1990s, an agreement called the Urban Services Boundary was reached between environmentalists and politicians, which was supposed to limit how much vacant land could be built on.

"They looked at things like what areas have natural qualities that should be protected, what areas have prime farmland that should be protected and where should the development be and where shouldn't it be," said former Sacramento Mayor Heather Fargo.

Now there are several efforts underway to start building outside that boundary.

"It's just not fair," Fargo said.

Fargo helped usher in Natomas growth as a city council member and two-term Sacramento mayor. Now she's fighting to stop any further development.

"Developers that are looking at these projects are ignoring all of the past discussions and debates and decisions and want to build here anyway," Fargo said.

This map shows the urban services boundary line in blue and the proposed new development locations in red. ECOS

Just one of the projects, called the Upper Westside, could bring 25,000 more people to the city.

"It's the size of Galt, it's 9,000 homes, over 3 million square feet of commercial space, which is larger than Roseville Galleria," Fargo said.

Project supporters say it will help meet California's critical need for more housing and create more parks, bike paths, schools, and job opportunities.

But opponents are concerned about an increase in traffic and impacts on air quality and wildlife.

"I just really hope that when we're planning these things we can do so in a way that's beneficial for the people living here now but also for the people living here in the future," said Luz Lim with the environmental council of Sacramento.

The proposed projects are currently undergoing environmental review.

Any development outside the urban boundary would require a four-fifths vote by the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors.