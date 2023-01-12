North Highlands woman behind Governor Newsom's signature style

NORTH HIGHLANDS - It's quickly become Governor Newsom's signature style at disaster scenes: A distinctive white California state bear embroidered on his jackets and hats.

It turns out that a local small businesswoman who works out of her garage created the embroidered look. Leslie Myers showed CBS13 inside her North Highlands workspace.

"We are in the converted one-car garage of my home," Myers said. "My size is 'Mom and Pop.'"

This is where she got the first call from the Governor's office.

"The first phone call was, um, quite unexpected," Myers said.

It was a request to create a new look for the Governor.

"I was given absolute control, except, it had to be white," Myers said.

The governor wanted a white bear embroidered on his clothing for his press events as he toured disaster zones.

"Really, I believe the whole point of it was 'California strong,'" she said.

Myers' white bear is now prominent in most of the governor's disaster response appearances. The governor recently added hats to his bear embroidered requests, covering up one of his other signature looks: his hair.

"He likes a specific style of hat—and he wanted the modern trucker cap look," Myers said.

His latest request: a tie.

Myers has been in business for 25 years. Suddenly her work is being seen around the world.

"I have a friend in Paris and he messaged through Facebook and said 'oh my God, you are all over the papers,' and I said not me," Myers said,

She works in her North Highland garage, creating the Governor's garments.

Myers says she got the call because of all her years in the business, someone on the Governor's staff, knew her work well.

She has not met the governor yet but hopes to one day soon.