North Highlands neighborhood wakes up to find over 20 vehicles with slashed tires

NORTH HIGHLANDS – A North Highlands neighborhood is left with questions after more than 20 vehicles were vandalized early Saturday morning.

"Our neighbor came and knocked on the door and let us know that two of our tires got hit along with everyone else," one neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous, said.

She said neighbors on Cortright Way woke up Saturday morning to several vehicles having their tires slashed.

Julio Gutierrez was changing his tire Sunday morning after finding his tire slashed when he was leaving to go to church.

A similar story told all up and down the street.

"The whole street was like a police station. I'm trying to figure out what's going on. Everybody said that their cars got hit by the tires being slashed," Marketha Cummings, neighbor, said.

Cummings lives on the same street was one of the few houses that wasn't hit.

"They asked me what happened to mine. I said I don't know, it got skipped. I had a car here, plus my two [here]. I don't know," Cummings said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating the incident but an arrest hasn't been made.

However, neighbors said they believe they know who did it.

"We thought it was maybe some kids playing a Friday the 13th prank or something," a neighbor said.

The sheriff's office said they need more evidence to make an arrest.

The neighborhood said they believe this is an isolated incident, and it's generally a safe place to live.

"I've been at my house 31 years. And that's the first time ever I've seen something like this," Cummings said.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police.