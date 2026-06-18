North Highlands man convicted of firing at deputies during six-hour standoff

A Sacramento County jury has convicted a North Highlands man who prosecutors say fired dozens of rounds at sheriff's deputies during a lengthy standoff in 2023.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that Daniel Murphy was found guilty of three counts of assault with a firearm on a peace officer and one count of negligent discharge of a firearm.

The jury further determined that the crimes involved a threat of great bodily harm and demonstrated a high degree of cruelty, viciousness or callousness, the district attorney's office said. Jurors also found Murphy engaged in violent conduct that indicated he poses a serious danger to society, prosecutors said.

The charges stem from a March 29, 2023, standoff at Murphy's North Highlands apartment.

It all began when a resident called 911 to report hearing gunshots coming from a neighboring unit at the complex. When Sacramento County sheriff's deputies arrived, they heard additional gunfire coming from Murphy's home and requested assistance from SWAT and crisis negotiators.

Authorities said Murphy refused repeated commands to surrender and instead opened fire on law enforcement officers through a window and wall of the apartment.

In total, Murphy fired at deputies at least 24 times, prosecutors said. One bullet struck a patrol vehicle where deputies were taking cover, while another hit an armored vehicle occupied by a deputy.

Investigators said Murphy eventually exited the apartment after deputies deployed tear gas and a K-9 officer.

Law enforcement officials found two handguns, a shotgun and more than 60 spent shell casings inside Murphy's home.

No deputies or nearby residents were injured during the standoff. Prosecutors noted that deputies never returned fire.

Murphy faces up to 44 years and eight months in state prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 27.