3 suspects arrested 1 month after body found in North Highlands home

Three men have been arrested one month after a man was found dead inside a North Highlands home, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said on Friday.

Alfredo Garcia, 38, Federico Farfan, 45, and Hector Medina, 37, were arrested Thursday after detectives obtained warrants charging them with murder and conspiracy and searching six locations across Sacramento County, Modesto and Tulare County, officials said.

From left: Alfredo Garcia, 38, Hector Medina, 37, and Federico Farfan, 45 Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

The three suspects were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and are ineligible for bail.

During the early morning of Sept. 6, law enforcement officials responded to 3700 block of Lenore Way after the caller reported finding an adult male family member dead inside the home.

Responding deputies ruled the death a homicide, and crime scene investigators and homicide detectives were called to the scene.

Over the last month, Garcia, Farfan and Medina were named as suspects. It was not immediately clear whether the three men knew the victim.

The sheriff's office has not released additional details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the killing.