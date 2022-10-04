Watch CBS News
Local News

North Highlands home catches fire; 6 residents and pets displaced

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

NORTH HIGHLANDS - Firefighters battled a house fire in North Highlands on Monday. 

The fire broke out in the two-story home off Willowbrook Drive. Metro Fire of Sacramento says the fire was contained to half of the home, allowing firefighters to save the majority of the structure. 

Six people living at the home are now displaced. There were no injuries reported in the fire. 

Three dogs, two cats, and a turtle were rescued from the blaze. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In July, a fire tore through an apartment and left four people without a home. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 5:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.