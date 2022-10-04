North Highlands home catches fire; 6 residents and pets displaced

NORTH HIGHLANDS - Firefighters battled a house fire in North Highlands on Monday.

The fire broke out in the two-story home off Willowbrook Drive. Metro Fire of Sacramento says the fire was contained to half of the home, allowing firefighters to save the majority of the structure.

Six people living at the home are now displaced. There were no injuries reported in the fire.

Three dogs, two cats, and a turtle were rescued from the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

