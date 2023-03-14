Pedestrian struck and killed in North Highlands; DUI suspect arrested

NORTH HIGHLANDS – A DUI suspect has been arrested after he allegedly hit and killed someone crossing the road in North Highlands late Monday night.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Elkhorn Boulevard, near Walerga Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirmed that the pedestrian who was struck has died. The name of the pedestrian has not been released.

CHP says they did a field sobriety test of the driver after the crash and arrested him. The driver's name has also not been released.

Officers say a passenger in the car was also taken to the hospital with what's being described as "major injuries."

It's unclear if the pedestrian was in a crosswalk when he was hit.