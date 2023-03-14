Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian struck and killed in North Highlands; DUI suspect arrested

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning headlines - 03/13/2023
Morning headlines - 03/13/2023 01:09

NORTH HIGHLANDS – A DUI suspect has been arrested after he allegedly hit and killed someone crossing the road in North Highlands late Monday night.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Elkhorn Boulevard, near Walerga Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirmed that the pedestrian who was struck has died. The name of the pedestrian has not been released.

CHP says they did a field sobriety test of the driver after the crash and arrested him. The driver's name has also not been released.

Officers say a passenger in the car was also taken to the hospital with what's being described as "major injuries."

It's unclear if the pedestrian was in a crosswalk when he was hit.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 6:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.