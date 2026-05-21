Car crashes into North Auburn CVS in attempted burglary, sheriff says
A car was driven through the front door of a North Auburn CVS in an attempted burglary early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the store off Highway 49 around 4:30 a.m. and found a car had crashed through the front entrance.
No one was inside the vehicle. Surveillance video showed the driver apparently ran out and got into a second vehicle waiting outside.
It appears nothing was stolen from the store, but deputies said the incident is reminiscent of other recent smash-and-grab burglaries targeting stores.
The car used in the North Auburn incident appears to have been stolen out of Sacramento, the sheriff's office said.
Placer County authorities are still investigating.