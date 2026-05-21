Car crashes into North Auburn CVS in attempted burglary, sheriff says

A car was driven through the front door of a North Auburn CVS in an attempted burglary early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the store off Highway 49 around 4:30 a.m. and found a car had crashed through the front entrance.

No one was inside the vehicle. Surveillance video showed the driver apparently ran out and got into a second vehicle waiting outside.

The stolen car embedded inside the North Auburn CVS. Placer County Sheriff's Office

It appears nothing was stolen from the store, but deputies said the incident is reminiscent of other recent smash-and-grab burglaries targeting stores.

The car used in the North Auburn incident appears to have been stolen out of Sacramento, the sheriff's office said.

Placer County authorities are still investigating.