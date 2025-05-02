Nina Burns joined the CBS13 news team in September 2024 as the Stanislaus County Reporter. Originally from Illinois, she previously reported and anchored the 11 a.m. newscast at WQAD in the Quad Cities, where she built a reputation for digging deep and telling stories that matter.

From knocking on doors during breaking news to reading through court records, Nina thrives on investigative journalism—but some of her most meaningful work comes from spotlighting the lives of everyday people. She believes local reporting should both hold institutions accountable and reflect the heart of a community.

Nina graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a bachelor's degree in Journalism.

Stanislaus County is her first home in California, and it didn't take long for her to fall in love with the region's grit, resilience, and voices. When she's not chasing stories, you'll find her hiking with her rescue dog, flipping through old case files or working with animals.