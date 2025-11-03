Newsom rallies supporters in final Prop. 50 push ahead of California special election

It's the final push for California's Proposition 50, a ballot measure backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and other legislative Democrats that aims to redraw the state's congressional districts.

On Monday, Gov. Newsom spoke at a rally in San Francisco on the eve of Election Day, rallying supporters.

"We're going to get out there and win," Newsom said, "and send a powerful message not only to the people of the state of California, but the people all over the United States of America."

The No on 50 campaign is seeking a late surge of support. A recent poll from CBS News shows that approximately 62% of likely voters will vote yes on Proposition 50.

Christian Forte is chair of the Sacramento County Republican Party.

"You take everything with a grain of salt," Forte said. "Sure, you feel like, 'Oh my God, we're losing,' but you just keep fighting. Donald Trump was supposed to lose in '16."

The two Proposition 50 campaigns have bombarded viewers with political ads. The "no" side focused on independent redistricting, while the "yes" side focused on President Trump.

Republican strategist Mike Madrid, who has campaigned against Mr. Trump, said this election has become a referendum on Trump.

"I don't think that 99% of the voters who voted and have shown up or will show up have looked at the maps," Madrid said. "In many ways, a lot of voters have been waiting since November of 2024 to vote with their middle fingers against Donald Trump, and Prop. 50 is the best way to do it."

Newsom and supporters of Proposition 50 said the measure is a counter to congressional redistricting in states like Texas that favors Republicans in next year's midterms. Proposition 50, if approved by voters, would mean that California adopts new legislatively drawn congressional maps that make five GOP-held U.S. House seats in the state more favorable for Democrats in next year's midterm elections.

The race has quickly become one of the most expensive ballot measures in state history, with more than $253 million raised, as of November 3, across both sides and supporters out-raising opponents by a 2-to-1 margin, according to the California Secretary of State website. The race has also cemented Newsom's status as the leading voice of opposition to Mr. Trump.

About a quarter of registered voters have already cast their ballots in early voting as of Monday. That matches early voting totals for the last Governor's race in 2022.