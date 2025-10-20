Newsom, Prop. 50 targets of Sacramento-area traffic sign officials say was tampered with

Drivers in Citrus Heights may have noticed a message directed at Gov. Gavin Newsom and Proposition 50 displayed on an electronic traffic sign in recent days.

The sign, which read "F--- Newscum No on 50," appeared near Fair Oaks Boulevard and Old Auburn Road and was visible for at least two nights.

In a statement, the City of Citrus Heights said the message board, which was not owned or controlled by the city, had been tampered with by an unknown party.

"The message board is owned and operated by a third-party traffic safety contractor, Sierra Safety, and was accessed by an unknown party without authorization," the city said in a statement. "The City does not own or manage the board's programming. We are confident our contracting partners will implement appropriate safeguards to prevent future incidents."

City officials said the issue was resolved the same day they were notified.

A representative for Sierra Safety told CBS Sacramento the company only sells or rents traffic message boards and does not manage or program them.

California voters will decide on Proposition 50 in a November 4 special election. The measure, if passed, would shift five of California's U.S. House seats to be more favorable to Democrats in the 2026 midterm elections. It's meant to counter the recent congressional redistricting in Texas that favors Reoublicans.

It remains unclear who was responsible for changing the sign's message.