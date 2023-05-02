California AG Rob Bonta files lawsuit against Elk Grove over housing project

ELK GROVE (CBS13) -- The debate over an Elk Grove housing development may be headed to court.

"This legislature, this governor are becoming more and more impatient about the need to build more housing across the state—the laws reflect that," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

The Oak Rose Housing Project would be on Elk Grove Boulevard and for low-income individuals at risk of homelessness.

"It makes me scared, and also the fact that there's money and I don't think it's being utilized correctly in the homeless area," says Elk Grove resident Bernnet Cabrera.

The City of Elk Grove says that the project was denied because of zoning standards, primarily with residential units being on the ground floor.

The city told CBS13 in a statement:

"The City of Elk Grove is not a bad actor. The Project did not comply with the City's restriction of residential units on the ground floor in the City's Old Town Special Planning Area."

Bonta says all cases in the city haven't been equal.

"A market-rate housing development subject to the same standard included residential space on the ground floor and yet was recently approved in the same area," Bonta said on Monday.

The city argues that the market-rate housing development in question was subject to a different approval process.

Dana Trujillo is the president of Excelerate Housing Group, which is behind the project.

"We welcome any action or support the state can provide that will allow us to build permanent housing and support for unhoused residents who need it, in Elk Grove and throughout California," she told CBS13.

For their part, the state will argue that Elk Grove is in violation of state laws.

"Each and every one of us from state office to city council has a role, even a duty, to check our egos and put our fellow Californians first," Bonta said. "Unfortunately, we're here because Elk Grove has shirked that responsibility."