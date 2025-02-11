New shopping center coming to Linda as Yuba County growth continues

LINDA — The Linda area of Yuba County is getting a new shopping center. North Beale Commons shopping center is going in near the Walmart and across the street from the Costco.

Within the next two weeks, construction is going to start on underground infrastructure to put in power and water for the new shopping center with a car wash, food and retail shops.

"This is where the Surf Thru car wash is going to be constructed," developer Ramin Bihala said, showing us the site. "Right now, we're looking at some initial plans of having a 12,000-square-foot retail center."

The project will start with a car wash and a Panda Express, which developers say could be up and running by the end of this year. The rest of the retail center will also begin construction by the end of the year.

"Adding more shopping for the local residents — whereas they don't have to go outside the community to Roseville, Lincoln or Sacramento — they can readily shop for items here locally," Bihala said.

"They are building a lot more homes and stuff and it's definitely grown a lot in the last five years," said Krystal Echols, who comes to Linda to visit family.

The demand for shopping and food centers continues to increase as Yuba County grows, adding an average of 400 homes per year for the last six years. Yuba is one of the fastest growing counties in the state.

"That increase in residential growth is driving the demand and interest of commercial developers," said Rachel Downs, the county's deputy director of community development.

Downs said the county's growth is something they're embracing.

"The ball is definitely rolling on this shopping center and, really, throughout Linda," Downs said. "Commercial redevelopment in the community of Linda is definitely happening as we speak."

While a Panda Express and a car wash are a definite yes and should be ready around November, developers are still working on finalizing details for other retailers in the center.