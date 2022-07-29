Watch CBS News
New safety measures in place at Stagg High following stabbing death of student

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON -- New safety measures are in place at Stagg High School in Stockton as students return from summer break.

The Stockton Unified School District says they added more security and fencing to the school on Brookside Road. The changes come three months after 15-year-old student Aliycia Reynaga was stabbed to death by an intruder on campus.

Stockton Unified is also working to implement changes at other schools, including training for all campus staff specific to their role.

Anthony Gray, 52, was arrested for the stabbing and is facing murder and other charges. 

July 29, 2022

