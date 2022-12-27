Watch CBS News
New push underway to convert state office buildings into housing

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

New push underway to convert state office buildings into housing
SACRAMENTO - A new push is underway to turn empty state office buildings into housing.

A new state law will require the Department of General Services to commission a report on the state's vacant buildings and their potential for re-use. 

As telework within state agencies appears here to stay, this report could be monumental. Ninety-two properties could be transitioned including eight located within Sacramento.

"We realize that we can't have a thriving downtown of just office workers. Before the pandemic, it was lifeless in the evenings," said State Assemblyman Kevin McCarty.

There are two housing possibilities in downtown Sacramento, including the Board of Equalization building on N Street and the Employment Development Department building on capitol mall.

