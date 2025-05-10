New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr announces retirement after 11 seasons

New Orleans Saints veteran starting quarterback Derek Carr has decided to retire because of a labral tear and degenerative rotator cuff injury in his right shoulder, the team announced Saturday.

Carr, 34, has played for 11 pro seasons since being selected out of Fresno State by the then-Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft.

"For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience. It's difficult to find the right words to express our thanks to all the teammates, coaches, management, ownership, team officials and especially the fans who made this journey so special. Your unwavering support has meant the world to us," he said in a statement on the team's website.

He was acquired by the Saints as a free agent in 2023 but had mixed results in New Orleans, going 14-13 as a starter while struggling through oblique, hand and head injuries that caused him to miss seven games last season.

Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints looks on from the field during warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome on December 29, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. / Getty Images

Carr, who was set to enter the third year of a four-year, $150 million contract, has career passing totals of 41,245 yards, 257 touchdowns and 112 interceptions.

He retires with a 77-92 record as a starter without ever having won a playoff game.

Carr's retirement comes after New Orleans used a high second-round draft choice to select Louisville's Tyler Shough as a potential future starting quarterback — although it remains to be seen how quickly he can be ready for that role.

Other QBs on the Saints' roster include second-year pro Spencer Rattler and third-year player Jake Haener, who did post a victory between them in seven games last season, six of which Rattler started.