11 inmates escape New Orleans jail, considered "armed and dangerous"

Eleven inmates considered "armed and dangerous" escaped a New Orleans jail Friday morning, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office said. The inmates were discovered missing during a routine headcount conducted at 8:30 a.m. at the Orleans Parish Jail, according to the sheriff's office. They are believed to have escaped sometime just after midnight.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said one inmate has since been apprehended in downtown New Orleans through facial recognition, caught by a surveillance camera. Louisiana State Police identified the escapee as Kendell Myles and said Myles tried to flee on foot before being apprehended "without further incident."

The rest of the escapees are believed to be in New Orleans, police said. The Orleans Parish Jail was on lockdown.

A jail cell at the Orleans Parish Jail. The sheriff's office said 11 inmates escaped from the facility. One inmate was captured shortly afterward, multiple law enforcement agents launched a manhunt to locate the others. photos courtesy Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office

"A search for the individuals is currently underway, OPSO is working with local and state law enforcement agencies on the search to return them to custody," the Orleans Parish Sheriff's office said in a statement.

Kirkpatrick said during a news conference that the New Orleans police, including their violent offender warrant squad, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals joined the hunt to find the escaped inmates — all violent offenders being held on the same jail tier. The Louisiana State Police were also searching.

Police were still waiting midday Friday for a complete set of photos of the escaped inmates, Kirkpatrick said. She said they notified some victims of the escapees, several who are facing murder charges or other violent charges. Police removed a family from their homes and took them to safety, Kirkpatrick said.

She asked the public to notify police if they were victims or witnesses at the escapees' trials so they could get help.

She said the escapees probably had help and it was unlikely they were still in their jumpsuits.

Kirpatrick warned the public that if they harbor or help these escapees, "they will be charged."