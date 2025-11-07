New LEDs on K Street bring color and energy to Downtown Sacramento

Thousands of people were downtown Friday night for the Kings game and the opening weekend of the ice skating rink. Many got their first look at the new glow shining from the overhead lights along K Street.

A six-block-long stretch between the Golden 1 Center and the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center is now shining with more than 6,000 new LEDs.

"It is going to feel unlike any other part of the city," said Scott Ford, deputy director of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership. "It is going to be vibrant, lit up."

Ford said the lights are computer-controlled and can glow nearly any color.

"There are limitless possibilities, and it's always going to be a changing personality and very unique to K Street," Ford said.

During Kings games, the lights will display a rotating purple hue, and if the Kings win, they change to a special victory pattern.

The lights are mounted on more than three dozen poles, each with 168 bright diodes.

Julie Audell's family came downtown to go ice skating, and they liked the lights so much that they decided to take their family Christmas photo there.

"When we got here, we said, 'Oh, we should do it in front of these lights. They're so pretty,' " she said.

The downtown partnership says the lights also help provide extra security and they create brighter conditions for bicyclists and pedestrians who use K Street at night.

"It's about creating a clean, safe, welcoming space because people fundamentally are drawn to that," Ford said. "We really want this to be a healthy, vibrant, active part of California's capital city."

The colorful LED light show remains active until 2 a.m., when the lights turn bright white to signal that the bars are restaurants are closing.