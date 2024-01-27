New exhibit on display at California Automobile Museum celebrates women and lowriders

SACRAMENTO - The newest exhibit being featured at the California Automobile Museum is celebrating women and lowriders. Participants there say it's something you've never seen before.

It is now the second week of the Ladies in Lowriders exhibit.

In a hobby traditionally consumed by men, these women are here breaking the mold and showing they can ride just as low.

"They're under the hood, they're under the car and today we're celebrating women and diversity," said Keran McClaflin with the California Automobile Museum.

For lowrider and exhibit manager Shavolla Rodriguez, this car show shines a light on a unique group of women who seldom get the spotlight.

"For us to be in a space like this, not only to be in an exhibit of just women and being recognized but being in an actual museum," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez also said the exhibit is a way for these women to spark interest in a new generation.

"To see these women, these moms, these aunts passing down this generational culture has been everything to me," Rodriguez said.

The exhibit features more than just cars.

Cecelia Perez is among several artists featuring Chicano displays.

"I like to portray things I saw growing up into my art pieces as well as the music I like to listen to," Perez said.

Whether it's the art of lowrider cars, Rodriguez said the community feels like a sisterhood doing something new.

"This hasn't been done before, it's amazing," Rodriguez said.

If you didn't get a chance to check it out you still have time. The exhibit runs through April.