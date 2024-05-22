Loomis celebrates the opening of a new Costco store

New Costco opens for business in Loomis

New Costco opens for business in Loomis

New Costco opens for business in Loomis

LOOMIS -- The town of Loomis celebrated a major grand opening on Thursday: The official opening of a new Costco.

Lawn chairs and tents were seen lining the outside of the new store on Sierra College Boulevard on Wednesday as people eagerly awaited to be the first shoppers.

Loomis city leaders say the store will generate upwards of $1 million per year in tax revenue and create more than 100 new jobs, many of which are already filled.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday at the new Costco in Loomis. CBS13

With the growth in south Placer County, city leaders say repairing roads and infrastructure is needed to keep up with a growing community.

"The $500,000 to a million dollars a year will help us get to where we need to be," Loomis Mayor Stephanie Youngblood said.

Meanwhile, a third Costco in west Roseville is in the planning phase ahead of construction. However, it's unclear when it will break ground.

The new Loomis store is Costco's 137th location in California.