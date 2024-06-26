New campaign launched to prevent illegal fireworks from entering California

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County received more than 1,500 complaints over fireworks last year.

Now, there is a new push to stop illegal fireworks at the border before they are ever brought into California.

Last year, in the five days before and after July 4, Sacramento Metro Fire responded to 48 blazes caused by fireworks—a 60% increase over the previous year.

They also helped ten people hurt by fireworks.

"Burn-related injuries, extremity injuries, you name it, and it's a challenge because a lot of these are preventable," said Metro Fire Battalion Chief Parker Wilbourn.

Authorities say the number of illegal fireworks being used in California continues to climb.

California bans the sale of any fireworks that explode or launch into the air. However, those types of fireworks are not banned in Nevada, and there are multiple retail stores that offer them for sale.

"The California residents who are going to those stores and buying the product are bringing it back to California," said Dennis Revell, a TNT Fireworks spokesperson.

Revell said there's very little effort by federal and state officials to stop the influx of illegal products.

"When they've been brought back into California, they've been used recklessly, irresponsibly," he added.

Each year, hundreds of tons of illegal fireworks are confiscated, including 8,000 pounds found in a south Sacramento home last week.

"Regrettably, it's just a small fraction of what's out there," Revell said.

He supports the two states signing an interstate compact to collaborate on enforcement.

Stores in Nevada are already required to scan a customer's driver's license, and this agreement would notify California law enforcement when a Californian makes a purchase.

"In terms of curing the problem, that will only happen when and if we can impact the supply chain and keep the product from ever coming into the state in the first place," Revell said.

Many cities have increased penalties this year for those caught using illegal fireworks, and Sacramento County now bans the use of all fireworks after 10 p.m.