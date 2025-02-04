2 teens arrested after Nevada Union High School shooting threat

NEVADA CITY – Two Northern California teenagers are under arrest after an investigation into alleged threats of a school shooting, authorities say.

According to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, deputies started investigating back on Feb. 3 after a School Resource Officer was alerted by staff about a social media threat against Nevada Union High School.

The sheriff's office noted that the post threatened a school shooting would happen later that same morning.

Finding the threat credible, the sheriff's office says deputies and school officials quickly went into action and were able to identify the suspect as a 17-year-old Nevada City boy.

That boy was detained within four minutes of authorities learning of the alleged threat, the sheriff's office says.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office revealed that 18-year-old Nevada City resident and Nevada Union student Kaden David Beals had also been detained and ultimately arrested in connection to the threat investigation.

No staff or students were harmed, the sheriff's office says, and no weapons were found after a search of the school campus as well as the suspects' homes.

Beals and the 17-year-old were charged Wednesday with criminal threats and conspiracy, the district attorney's office said. Both teens remain in custody.