Suspect in Nevada County shooting on Mother's Day arrested on attempted murder charge

NEVADA COUNTY – A man suspected of attempted murder was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a shooting and assault in Nevada County on Mother's Day, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said.

On May 11, deputies responded to Tyler Foote Crossing Road and Sage Road around 9 a.m. for reports of a shooting and assault.

Deputies said all involved parties left the scene. By the time they arrived, witnesses remained.

An investigation revealed there was a dispute among four acquaintances, escalating to a victim being chased from the suspect's home and allegedly shot in the arm and struck by a suspect with a bat.

The victim was contacted over the phone and agreed to return to the scene. Deputies found a gunshot wound to his arm and a laceration to the head. Deputies said he was taken to the hospital and was stable.

On Wednesday, the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Clay Leffew, was arrested on attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a firearm and other charges. He was booked into jail without bail.