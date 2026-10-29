Nevada County Sheriff's Office deputies recognized for saving American Red Cross volunteer

Three Nevada County Sheriff's Office deputies have been "hailed as heroes" by representatives of the California Gold Country Region of the American Red Cross, the sheriff's office said, after they rescued a lost American Red Cross volunteer earlier this year.

The deputies were identified as Bryce Bouchard, Charles Raban and Kayla Ramos by authorities.

The sheriff's office said that on Aug. 28, an American Red Cross volunteer was taking supplies from Yuba City to Reno, Nevada, when he got lost, adding that the volunteer is not local to the area.

After over ten hours passed with no contact from the volunteer, their team filed a missing persons report with the sheriff's office shortly before 9:30 p.m., officials said.

Bouchard, Raban, and Ramos quickly began search efforts, finding that the volunteer had left his cell phone at a Yuba City hotel. His vehicle was tracked by GPS to a remote area near Nevada City, off of Lazy Dog Road.

The deputies then searched on dirt trails throughout the night, finally locating the volunteer and his vehicle on the side of a cliff at roughly 2:00 a.m. the next morning, officials said.

The American Red Cross expressed its gratitude to the deputies for their efforts, and presented them with a certificate of appreciation in person at the sheriff's office.