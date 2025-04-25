Caltrans alerts drivers of I-80 lane shift in Nevada County for bridge replacement project

NEVADA COUNTY – Caltrans is alerting drivers that a stretch of Interstate 80's eastbound lanes has been shifted to the westbound lanes for a bridge replacement project in Nevada County.

The eastbound lanes shift over to the westbound lanes east of the Highway 20 junction in the Emigrant Gap area. Drivers will travel across the bridge in the eastbound lanes and cross back onto the westbound side near the westbound Highway 20 on ramp.

The speed limit in the construction zone is 55 mph. Caltrans District 3

The eastbound on and off ramps at Yuba Gap and the eastbound I-80 off-ramp to Highway 20 are closed until further notice. The Highway 20 on-ramp to I-80 will be intermittently closed throughout the season.

In order to get from eastbound I-80 to Highway 20, drivers can take the Eagle Lakes Road exit, enter onto westbound I-80 and take the Highway 20 exit.

Other lane closures within the construction zone are scheduled throughout the season.

The lane shift is for a project that will replace the current bridge, with Caltrans saying it will improve freight efficiency on the highway by increasing carrying load capacity. It will also add median barriers, upgrade drainage and install weather information systems.

The project is expected to be finished by the winter of 2027. It is part of the $117.5 million Yuba Pass Separation Overhead Bridge Project.