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Shooting in remote area of Nevada County leaves 1 dead, homicide investigation underway

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
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Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

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A deadly shooting in a remote area of Nevada County Saturday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide, deputies said. 

The shooting happened around noon on Yellow Pine Lane in the Grainteville Road area, deputies said. This is about 30 miles northeast of Nevada City.

One person died, and their identification has not been released.

A suspect is not in custody, deputies said Saturday evening.

No other details surrounding the incident have been provided and the investigation is ongoing. 

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