Nevada City named a top 10 best small town in America by Country Living

NEVADA CITY – Nevada City has been named by Country Living as one of the best small towns in the nation.

"Not surprised," said a group of visitors.

That was the overwhelming response when CBS Sacramento told people that Nevada City made Country Living's top 10 list for America's best small towns in 2025. It's the only California city to make the list.

"I think it's wonderful to be recognized and they're all finding out what we already know, which is what a fabulous, wonderful place this is," Nevada City Mayor Gary Petersen said.

"We stand out because of how unique we are. This very small, historic town that embraces new people," said Nevada County supervisor for District 1 Heidi Hall.

Tourism is the number one economic driver for Nevada City. Emelia Terry is visiting downtown with friends for her birthday.

"I turn 15, yeah. I just really like it, the scene, it's very cozy," Terry said. "It's the vibe of the whole place."

"It's a lot more old-fashioned and it has a lot more character and I love that," said Rylee Harvey, also visiting from Brownsville.

Country Living agreed after spending hours talking to locals and hitting the road that Nevada City earned its spot on the list. Also being named the 'Best for California Dreamin'.

"Everyone knows everyone and at this time I think people crave community. We all hang together, play together. So we want people to come in and check out our really unique shops we have here," Hall said.

"My family lived here and I always knew I loved it and I really came back to put down roots," said owner and operator of the Fur Traders Wendy Ermshar.

This shop owner was born and raised in Nevada City. She says the historic charm coupled with creative freedom is what draws people in.

"We don't have any chain stores in downtown Nevada City, there's no formula businesses. Everything here is the unique creativity of a passionate entrepreneur," she said.

"It's so nice, you can explore all the styles," Harvey said.

From the gold rush era to the current art scene, Nevada City is proof that great things come in small, scenic packages.

"It's an amazing place. I hear it all the time from people I introduce, 'I can't believe this place'. So yeah, come and check it out. Find out for yourself. You'll find out that the article is right," Peterson said.

The 23rd annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival just wrapped up, bringing in filmmakers from all over the world. More events in Nevada City are coming up.