Human remains discovered by group of hikers in Nevada City

NECADA CITY — Human remains were discovered by a group of hikers near the South Yuba Fork Bridge in Nevada City this week, authorities said Wednesday.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said three hikers cut their own trail through rugged terrain and came across a human skull Tuesday afternoon.

Due to a lack of cell phone reception, the hikers traveled to the bridge to use an emergency phone installed there to call 911. The hikers led responding deputies to the remains.

Deputies confirmed the skull to be that of a human and also located additional skeletal remains in the area, the sheriff's office said.

The remains were safely recovered Wednesday morning. California State Parks, the Chico State Anthropology Department and the sheriff's office search and rescue team assisted detectives with the recovery effort.

The sheriff's office is leading the death investigation, while a forensic anthropologist at Chico State will perform an examination of the remains to assist in determining the cause of death and possibly identifying the deceased.